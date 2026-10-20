One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 20, 2026

GIVING A WORKSHOP to some writers several months ago, I asked participants what they found most challenging about getting their writing work done effectively.

One shared something that I struggled with through the early part of my career — not a writing struggle but a guilt struggle, a notion that I wasn’t doing things the right way.

Here’s what the participant said:

“Writing that first sentence [is the most difficult]. I know the information I want to share, but I always struggle with figuring out how I want to share it. Sometimes it’s much easier to write the meat of the story, and then go back.”

Boy, did I feel her pain.

I’ve spent huge chunks of my career writing things “out of order,” which can be effective in some cases and potentially disastrous in others. I want to share with you today a bit of my experience with thinking about this. I recognize that my outlook might be one that others may disagree with. I’d love to hear from you either way.

Making sense of many small pieces can be an uphill climb when you’re writing. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

When I was writing a book in 2005-2007, I had a contract with my publisher that went kind of like this: They’d give me an advance, and within 15 months I’d have half the book to them. So … 15 months after the check arrived, I got the email: Where’s our half of the book? So, being a diligent writer, I sent them half of the book.

Trouble is, it wasn’t the first half. It was the first two chapters, and then something like chapter six, chapter nine and part of the conclusion.

What is this? they asked, quiet legitimately. You didn’t say which half, I responded. I have a process. OK, I don’t think I responded that cavalierly. But it was definitely cavalier-adjacent.

That was when I realized consciously what I’d been dancing around for years: I have what would eventually be diagnosed by ADHD; because of that, information dances around in my mind and comes together in unusual and myriad ways. And that means that I don’t always write in a linear order.

For me, and for a lot of writers I’ve spoken to, the fragments of a story come together in different minds in starkly different ways. There is no One Way To Do Things that solves for every x and cracks every nut effectively.

But what keys to type? Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

However, there are a few things that have worked for me over the years when I have a swirling whirlpool of facts, images and information and a job to do. Here is a smattering.

Consider writing your headline or title first. This doesn’t always work, but it gives you a chance for your brain to tell itself, succinctly, what you’re going to be writing about. Whether you end up writing your story from top to bottom or not, this can help your internal compass find a true north.

Think about structure. Picture how you’d tell the story in your head to someone over a drink. Then overlay that with your writing process. That way, no matter what order you write the story in, that form of it in your head can guide you.

Review quotes and research. Some stories are ruined by letting the interviews control the story; that can get messy and repetitive. But by looking at what you have and starting to organize it into loose “buckets,” you can create the conditions to write in any order you wish. I’ve used this technique to build backward from the ending or two-thirds of the way through the story all the way back to the introduction. It doesn’t force you to do anything, but it does give you control.

Don’t review quotes and research. Sometimes the other way works. You’ve been on ingestion mode throughout your research and reporting process; sometimes simply putting aside what you have gathered for the moment and writing what’s in your head can be an effective approach. It helps distill your thesis/nut graf, for one, and can be assisted by deploying the Three Stupid Questions.

If you’re someone who writes endings, consider the ending and work backward. Someone once told me something I find useful: If you’re navigating someplace with a GPS, you start by punching in the destination. Because most (but not all!) stories have a destination in mind, write your ending first if it fits your mental workflow and then build up the scaffolding and foundations behind it. I’ve had good outcomes with this approach now and then, too.

Don’t assume that if it worked on your last story, it’ll work on this one. While techniques can be broadly applied, don’t be discouraged if your attempt to wrangle chaos on THIS story requires different tools and approaches than your successful attempt to wrangle chaos on your last story. Every story’s different.

And now, Journey.

To Ponder

Have you ever thought about where you start writing a piece? Is it the same every time?

How might it turn out differently if you changed up your process once?

During the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, I wrote a piece about a particularly intense week — and sat down and wrote it from first word to last. I think that may be the only time I’ve ever done such a thing, or at least been conscious of it. Check it out here.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: