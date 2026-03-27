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Barbara at Projectkin's avatar
Barbara at Projectkin
3d

I have come to look forward to these pieces, Ted. I don't believe I've ever read any of Richard Slotkin's books, but I've certainly heard the name. I've just put Gunfighter Nation on my reading queue.

My great-grandfather, Charles Moreau Harger (1863-1955), was a reporter, editor, and commentator about the American West from his home in Abilene, Kansas. He and his family moved to the prairie in the late 1870s, and he wrote extensively about the cultural transition he witnessed. I look forward to your pieces as context to better him and his world. (Might even explain a little about our world. It's pretty hard to fathom.)

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MR ROBERT THOMPSON's avatar
MR ROBERT THOMPSON
4d

I'm amazed that you are able to write so consistently beautiful Mr.A. Today's addition of Mr.S. was musically inspired. Folk is my favourite genre for many reasons. I feel Simon was at his best when he got folky, especially the telling of a story: "Still, when I think of the

Road/we're traveling on/I wonder what's gone wrong". I feel for the mess your country is in Ted, especially as to the impact trumpism is spreading to the whole world. If you ever need a get-a-way, (or a move, I've heard there are 50 ways to do this) Victoria is nice at any time of year (weatherwise anyway).

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