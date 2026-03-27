One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 27, 2026

TODAY I’D LIKE to share one of the quotes I’ve gathered in my journalism travels that helped change my life.

I’ve always been fascinated by the relationship between the United States of America and stories. I’m going to be writing more about that in this space in coming weeks, but I wanted to preview that with a statement to get you thinking about it.

The quote comes from cultural critic Richard Slotkin, a prominent historian of the American frontier, the place where a sizable chunk of the American story was written. Slotkin, a professor emeritus of American studies at Wesleyan University, is one of the smartest observers of the United States across time that I’ve ever come across.

Richard Slotkin, publicity photo.

In 2009, he told me this:

“There’s nothing organic about the United States. It’s an invented country. And if we stop telling the American story, we’re just a bunch of folks. We’re too various. … You have to keep adding new chapters to the story and making the story make sense.”

It helped me crystallize a lot of what I’d been thinking about — and writing about — for many years, and informed my writing and thinking about America ever since.

This nation is unique in many ways — some of them glorious, some of them far less so — but the role of story is fundamental to who we are. Slotkin, who has also specialized in how violence shaped American history, is a must-read writer when it comes to understanding how we became the way we are.

More to come soon on the American storytelling tradition and how it shaped the story of America.

For now, Paul Simon.

To Ponder

What do you think Slotkin might mean? How is American society different because of stories?

What American stories have changed over the years in how they’ve been presented and interpreted?

Which stories that shaped American life do we not hear enough of?