One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 4, 2026

BY NOW IT’S CLEAR, if you’ve been reading for a while, that I believe objects tell stories. Objects that have been passed through history, used by loved ones long ago, adored, cared for and preserved.

But what about objects that weren’t meant to survive the timestream — things designed to be disposable and momentary that somehow slipped into that pocket universe known as posterity?

Sometimes those can produce even more exciting stories. The items that we don’t intend to keep — that exist in our everyday vernacular — are some of the most evocative storytelling prompts and, sometimes, produce some of the most evocative stories as well.

Photo ©2023, Ted Anthony.

THE ITEM

Let me give you one example. This was something my late mother gave me in the early 2000s. It was around the time she first really immersed herself in Post-its®, and they were appearing everywhere around my parents’ house in more colors, it seemed, than the Crayola 64-pack.

Written in the inimitable hand of someone whose father won penmanship awards, this is what it said:

Ted —

This CD came with

a box of cereal,

thought you

might like to

have it —

Aside from it being almost found poetry, this item set off a flurry of memories when I came across it in miscellaneous material more than 15 years later after my mother died. Because suddenly, something utterly disposable and transitory summoned her back.

THE STORY FROM THE ITEM

When it comes to my late mom, this might be the most on-brand thing I’ve ever found among the things she left behind. It encompasses her generosity and solicitousness; her Post-It®-and-perfect-penmanship proclivities; her packrat instincts; and, most of all, the lingering effects of a Depression-era childhood that ensured that absolutely anything she could ever harvest and put to good use, she would.

My mother, Ann Louise Terbrueggen Anthony (1924-2018) always used to marvel to me that people had fewer things when she was little — that the mass-produced consumer society we now take for granted was just beginning, and that the notion of clutter was something still on the horizon. She made up for that by amassing lots of miscellany in her life, uncounted things that were unsorted but significant (or in some cases not so significant).

I was the beneficiary of this in college, during the decade before the internet. Regular envelopes would arrive at my Penn State dorm room and fraternity house containing carefully cut clippings from the three newspapers she took, and of course the shinier weekly cuttings from Newsweek and Time magazines. I looked forward to these envelopes, particularly when they were accompanied by a $10 or $15 check for pizza money.

The envelope tradition continued for years. Wherever I moved— West Virginia or New York or Beijing or New Jersey — the hand-addressed envelopes of relevant, maternally curated miscellany always followed. It was usually just paper — articles — as if I had my own personal clipping service.

My mother and me a few years before she had to mail me things. Photo ©1981, Edward Mason Anthony Jr.

But a DVD plucked from the part-of-a-balanced-breakfast rubble of a cereal box! “Ted will love this,” I can hear her saying. And what is on the disc, you ask? It is a single random episode of the CBS-TV sitcom “The King of Queens,” starring Kevin James. An episode called “Clothes Encounter” from season five of its nine-season run, when you wouldn’t be giving away too much by including it free with a box of Total, my parents’ preferred breakfast.

Why General Mills decided to include it in the box, we may never know. Why I decided to keep it for nearly two decades after my mother gave it to me, I also do not know.

THE STORYTELLING UPSHOT OF THE ITEM

What always strikes me about this example — and I wonder if this has happened to you — is that when I picked up that useless but loving “King of Queens” DVD, I felt something almost electric shoot through me: the catalyzing power of memory. It was memory of a world that, though only a couple decades years past, is gone forever. My mother is gone. DVDs are gone. “King of Queens” is gone. Post-its®, however, remain.

One of my favorite stories from across the years is a piece I wrote about the late Alex Shear, a Pennsylvanian-turned-New Yorker who collected, well, everything. I have been accused of the same vice, but he turned it into a business.

Shear grew up in Lancaster County, PA — prime flea-marketing territory — right on the cusp of the postwar consumer era and got hooked. He told me the following story about one day that he was browsing trinketry in the county where he was raised:

Point being, if you have an old box and you open it and then — faced with the miscellany — stop and think for a bit, your synapses might start snapping. Ideas might grow. A story might be in the making.

And now, Naked Eyes.

To Ponder

What objects have connected you to unexpected memories?

Where in your house, or your life, might you find random items that jump-start story ideas?

What kind of objects do you favor keeping? What kinds of stories do they tell?

Have you ever run across an item that someone close to you remembers entirely differently than you do? That, too, is potential fodder for unique storytelling.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: