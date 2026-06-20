Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 20, 2026

OBVIOUS AS IT MAY SOUND, weddings are prime hubs of storytelling. Like the funeral I attended last week, the wedding of my nephew in rural Norway today reinforced for me in the best of ways how tenaciously the power of oral storytelling endures in an age of industrial-strength narratives told to scale.

A wedding is like a family holiday on steroids — with lots of close friends thrown in. Everyone in your life is milling around swapping stories about the bride and groom and mining others’ stories too. Such a delightful and illuminating concentration of tales. It reminded me of the old Righteous Brothers song: “If there’s a rock and roll heaven, you know they got a hell of a band.”

Newlyweds in Norway. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

I learned so much today — about the people in my nephew’s orbit. About people I’d never met before but now, suddenly, are my friends. About my nephew’s wife and her family. Even about my nephew himself — as seen from the unique vantage points of those who know him in different parts of his journey.

How did I learn this stuff? I learned it through toasts and speeches, of course. But, as with the funeral the other day, I learned it through snippets of conversation overheard and through anecdotes related in small groups on the sidelines of the ceremony, at the reception and at the dinner. I did some talking, but mostly I listened.

I came away enriched by stories that taught me both “known unknowns” and “unknown unknowns” about my parents’ first grandchild. In fact, I even learned a little but about my own late parents and their relationship with someone who arrived on the planet just as they were approaching the conclusion of raising me.

Light my fire. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

I recently started reading an excellent Substack about how to understand your long-ago ancestors better through researching their neighbors. I absolutely love this notion. But today, hearing all of these tales about people I love, people I will love and people I don’t even know, I guess I’d say this: Doing that for the living can be just as rewarding as doing it for the long time gone. Perhaps even more so.

So next time you go to a wedding, consider encountering it as a genealogist might approach a library or a collection of old family stories — a place where, if you open your ears, you can learn stories about the community in which you’ve been included on that particular day. Thus do intimate stories endure in an age of mass-produced ones.

And now, Heatwave.

To Ponder

What other places might you have a chance to enrich your life by hearing stories about those around you — living and dead?

Even if you’re not a storyteller, just absorbing these stories can bind you more closely to whatever community you’re part of on that particular day.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: