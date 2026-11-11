One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 10, 2026

ONE OF MY FAVORITE subgenres of storytelling is the hidden-in-plain-sight variety of story. Some of my favorite experiences have been when I either a) found something tiny and realized it was about everything, or b) found someone who did something momentous living out their days quietly and in anonymity.

Some of the best parts of culture are the tiny clues that tell you how somebody or somebodies move through life. Everything from a manhole on a city street to how rice impacted cultures different than wheat to the way that someone cooks their eggs is connected to some kind of meaning. As my favorite Dr. Seuss stanza, from McElligot’s Pool, unfolds after a farmer shames a little boy he finds trying to catch fish in his remote pool.

“… you never can tell what goes on down below!

This pool might be bigger than you or I know!

This MIGHT be a pool, like I've read of in books,

connected to one of those underground brooks!

An underground river that starts here and flows

right under the pasture! And then... well, who knows?”

Everything, in short, might just be connected with everything else. Quite Buddhist, really. (cf: “Everybody might be just one big soul; it looks that way to me.” — John Steinbeck via Woody Guthrie.) And if you start looking at the world more like this, new horizons reveal themselves:

And if you look even closer, even a noodle soup can come with a pedigree.

That’s what I discovered thanks to this Instagram post about Vietnamese phở noodle shops the other day, which left me wide-mouthed with the information it dispensed.

So effectively, the name of a phở restaurant often has a digit on it, and that digit usually means something significant — often the year that the proprietor (or the proprietor’s family) came to the United States from Vietnam and “began their migration journey,” as the maker of the video, Jimmy Maio, puts it.

I know that in some ways it’s cliché to look at a culture through the prism of its food. But it endures because it’s useful and illuminating. Besides, it’s the opposite side of the coin from the comment I received in Ho Chi Minh City in 2015 after speaking with a group of Vietnamese journalists. “One day,” one said to me, “I hope that when your people say ‘Vietnam,’ they will mean a country and not a war.”

I’ve been to Vietnam and spent time there, but I never had this piece of knowledge — this tiny embedded story of history — until now. And I’m richer for it.

And now, Billie Holliday.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: