One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 7, 2026

ENTIRE WORLDS CAN unfold in seconds.

That is one of the pure joys of storytelling — the way it gives you agency to control time, control space, tell a story based on the rules you lay out to make the point you wish to make.

I’ve always been fascinated by songs that either compress or extend time. Some, like Billy Joel’s “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” (incredible video), take place across years. His “We Didn’t Start the Fire” covers 1946 to 1989 in a fusillade of imagery packed into a single song. At least one song, Meat Loaf’s “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” unfolds — according to the song’s own rubric — “‘til the end of time.” We’ve read here about “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” which alternates between something eternal and timeless and something right here in the moment.

“All Kinds of Time,” though, by Fountains of Wayne (one of my all-time favorite bands), does something different. It is a song that runs for four minutes and 22 seconds but takes place — in the universe where it happens — in about seven seconds.

One of my writing mentors would always talk about “controlling the clock.” Without pacing in storytelling, he’d say, things can fall apart.

So when I started doing writing workshops, I wanted to illustrate this. And “All Kinds of Time,” which came out in 2003, is the perfect gem of an example.

At first, it appears to be simply about a “young quarterback” — college or pro is never specified — who “waits for the snap” and the ensuing play. But (remember the first of our “Three Stupid Questions”) the song is, of course, really about something else. To my mind, it’s about being poised between youth and true adulthood, frozen, wondering what to do and how to succeed, scouting around for the path forward without wanting to disappoint anyone.

It’s a remarkably elegant and ethereal song. Here are the words, by genius lyricists Christopher Collingwood and the late and sadly COVID-lost Adam Schlesinger.

The clock’s running down

The team’s losing ground

To the opposing defense The young quarterback

Waits for the snap

When suddenly it all starts to make sense He’s got all kinds of time He takes a step back

He’s under attack

But he knows that no one can touch him now

He seems so at ease

A strange inner peace

Is all that he’s feeling somehow He’s got all kinds of time He thinks of his mother

He thinks of his bride-to-be

He thinks of his father

His two younger brothers

Gathered around the widescreen TV He looks to the left

He looks to the right

And there in a golden ray of light

Is his open man

Just like he planned

The whole world is his tonight He’s got all kinds of time

All of that in seven seconds.

I’d ask you to look at a few things:

Look at the writing and consider: What does he use to turn the scene into a slow-motion tableau? What word choices? What actions? What descriptive words and details (i.e., “widescreen TV”)?

Just as important: What does he leave out and not say? What could be in this song about the scene that would simply clutter it? Think about it. No mention of the crowd. The score. The other players. It is true laser focus — just the young man, his thoughts and, eventually, “his open man, just like he planned.”

Finally, go back to our question above — what is the story really about? I make a case for the answer, but that’s filtered through my own experiences and the era in which I first heard it. How do you interpret it? The lyrics are universal enough to open multiple possibilities.

Seven years before his death, Schlesinger wrote about it in The New York Times and described it as a “story song.” This comment in particular struck me:

I had the title and the concept first. The title is a cliché used by football announcers when a quarterback is well protected. I thought it would be fun to take it literally, and see if I could write a song in which time actually seems to slow down during one tiny moment in a football game. … When the N.F.L. later licensed this song for a spot featuring classic slow-motion footage of quarterbacks, I could not have been happier, because I felt like that idea must have come across.

This isn’t a how-to post, though many how-tos could come out of it. It’s simply me asking you about time itself in your storytelling and the possibilities it offers — whether a few seconds or many years. (I’m planning a post sometime about the opposite kind of song, which cuts across time. There are a lot more of those, I think.)

It’s a reminder, too, that some of our best storytelling wisdom can be found in the oddest of places.

And now, Fountains of Wayne.

To Ponder

How do you use time, or control the clock, in your storytelling — particularly in writing?

Have you ever experimented in slowing down or speeding up time? What places in your stories might be appropriate for that. (Hint: Please avoid “Fast-forward to …” as much as possible.)

Find an example of a paragraph in which the passage of time is chronicled. How is it done? Does it work?

Bonus

Sticking with the theme of time, here’s a taste of the diametric opposite to leave you with — 2,000 years of Manhattan history in 36 seconds. Think about the same questions mentioned above as you watch it.

@jalapimedia Daren Crigler on Instagram: "2000 Years of Manhattan in 36 Seco…