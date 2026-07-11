Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

July 10, 2026

I HAD THE PRIVILEGE this week to meet Aurora D’Amico, a talented Italian singer-songwriter who sought me out last year to discuss the history of the song House of the Rising Sun, about which I wrote a book some years back. She has been researching Italian versions of the song and working on her own version, and I was flattered that she used my book as a guide.

We’ve stayed in touch, and what I learned along the way was the deep, abiding affection she held — and holds — for American culture and life. And when we met up in Cleveland on Monday during her month-long trip to Tennessee and Ohio, I got to see America on its 250th birthday through her eyes. In an era of American divisiveness and in some cases bleakness, her perspective was … kind of invigorating.

Since I’ve spent some of this space the past week writing about the American story, and since — on that same Cleveland trip — I visited the graves of my 19th-century ancestors, who were Ohio pioneers, this subject has been on my mind. It didn’t hurt that social media in recent days has been filled with myriad impressions of my nation from international folks visiting the United States to see World Cup competition.

This evening, as Aurora departed the country, she posted a series of photos from her Ohio stay under the caption, “When I think of America, this is exactly what I envision.” Here are a few:

I look at these images and one thing is obvious to me: They could be nowhere else but America. Seen through the eyes of a young woman from far away who clearly admires the country deeply, they are a small — and, like any of our perspectives, incomplete — view of the nation.

But as I thought of what she saw, I asked myself a question. I was born an American, descended from Americans who were Americans many decades before there was a United States. I have written about American culture for more than 35 years. What would I envision when I think of my nation? If I had just one Instagram post to summarize the land, what would it contain?

I don’t honestly know. I need to think about it. But each of us — Americans and non-Americans — has our story of this land in our heads. And to see her perspective is making me pull back my own lens in an Art of Noticing kind of way.

I can never have an outsider’s perspective of the American story, of course. But what I can do is broaden my scope, better notice the everyday and look for common themes that allow me to sharpen my perspective and interrogate the tropes I’ve been inculcated with since I first walked into a classroom.

That’s what a storyteller would do. And I suspect it can make me a better American as well. For that, I owe my new Italian friend a debt of gratitude.

And now, for the second time in three days, John Mellencamp.

Aurora D’Amico singing her Italian version of “House of the Rising Sun.”

To Ponder

If you’re American: Do you have foreign friends who look at the United States and see something different than you do? What are the divergences? What stories would you tell about our country?

If you’re not: Do you think your view of America, through the stories you’ve absorbed, is a generally accurate one? What might you be missing?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: