One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 15, 2026

I OFTEN LOSE MYSELF in newspaper databases, which are one of the most immersive gateways to the past around. Today, I was poking around the mid-1700s looking for early articles about storytelling, trying to see when it came into the conversation in American life.

After some dead ends, I stumbled across something in The Virginia Gazette from Jan. 21, 1736. George Washington wasn’t even four years old. The new nation was more than four decades in the future. The king of the colonies was George II of the House of Hanover. Things felt … far away from the way they do today.

And yet.

That quintessential foundational pillar of American life, storytelling, was already being talked about in public forums — and the conversation was happening in a way that, when you read it and get past the typeface and language quirks of the era, doesn’t sound all that different from how we think about it today.

Without further ado, then, The Virginia Gazette of Williamsburg.

Let me translate from the original orthography:

There is one kind of conversation which everyone aims at, and everyone almost fails in: It is that of storytelling. I know not anything which engages our attention with more delight when a person has a sufficient stock of talents necessary for it, such as good sense, true humor, a clear head, a ready command of language, and a variety of proper gestures to give life and spirit to what he says. If any of these is wanting, the listeners, instead of being diverted, are obliged; but if the person is utterly void of them all, as is very often the case, he becomes a nuisance to the company, and they are so long upon the rack as he speaks.

Seems the more things change, the more they remain the same.

And now, Simon & Garfunkel.

To Ponder

How do you think storytelling has evolved in the United States?

What are some examples of early stories that helped shape the country?

What’s your favorite storytelling quote?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: