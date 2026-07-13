Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

July 12, 2026

THE FAMILY REUNION I’ve been attending on the Florida coast wrapped up today (more on your great advice on how to capture stories soon), and I’ve been noticing some things about numbers.

In journalism, we use the “by the numbers” story form to illustrate news stories through the numbers they generate. The gold standard of this has long been Harper’s Index, which uses numbers not only to inform but to tell insightful (and sometimes quite pointed) tales.

Some of these “by the numbers” forms work effectively and some don’t. But as I moved through this wonderful reunion of nearly 60 members of my mother’s side of the family this weekend, I started noticing numerical trends. And while I don’t have exact numbers, it occurred to me that you could take a pretty good and insightful snapshot of a large family through some numbers that emerge when they’re together.

Here’s a small list of what I came up with.

Generations represented: 4.

Family members who speak some level of Chinese: 8.

Who have tattoos somewhere on their bodies: about 60%.

States that people came from: 11, including Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Kentucky, Ohio, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, New York.

Florida beach houses rented: 2.

Percentage of blood relatives descended from Virgil and Ethel (Rosenblum) Terbrueggen: 100.

Number of those over 85 years old: 1.

Number of those under 1 year old: 2.

Number of those scheduled to be born: 2 that we know of.

Number of years of life represented: More than 1,200.

Minimum number of tasks that could be addressed by the professional skills of people at the reunion: 25, including fixing a car; selling cars; giving tech support to individuals and businesses; diagnosing hearing problems; teaching English and French; distilling whiskey; piloting a boat; selling life insurance; managing large staffs; training kids in music; dancing; solving supply-chain challenges; installing floors; throwing and glazing pottery; playing guitar; giving medical response to emergencies; administering occupational therapy; planning events; marketing on the web; modeling for fashion magazines; overseeing banks; giving recommendations on how to deal with international AI-related business challenges; helping solve travel-related issues; getting the news out.

Minimum number of beers and alcoholic seltzers consumed: 250.

Different ways of pronouncing the surname “Terbrueggen” within the same extended family: 4.

I think this is a pretty good snapshot of the diverse family to which I happen to belong. And it makes me wonder: How many family stories — whether overall or related to a single event — could be told through interesting curation of numbers.

What numbers can tell stories of your family?

And now,, the Kinks.

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