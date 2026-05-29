One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 29, 2026

ONE OF THE BEST things I ever grabbed from an archival newspaper database was an item from the St. Louis Globe Democrat’s Jan,. 4, 1896, edition. It appeared buried on page 11, just to the left of an ad for Cottolene, a pre-Crisco kind of shortening that was designed to replace lard and assured the reader that “the flavor will be delicious instead of rancid, and the food will do you good” (italics are theirs).

Here is the article in question:

For those of you not in the know, this is the actual shooting case that gave birth to the folk song “Stackolee,” aka “Stack O’Lee” and “Stagger Lee,” which chronicles the death of Billy Lyons (aka Billy DeLyon and other permutations) at the hands of “Stack Lee” Shelton in a dispute over a “$5 Stetson hat.” has been recorded over the decades by everyone from Mississippi John Hurt to Woody Guthrie to Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. Here’s the earliest surviving recording of the song. (Editor’s Note: I did not discover this article myself but followed breadcrumbs to it.)

I’ve been obsessed with newspaper archives ever since I was a kid browsing microfilm in the Carnegie Library’s main branch after school to do an eighth-grade paper on the history of the Pittsburgh Pirates. And I’ve paid for newspaper archives for almost two decades now.

First it was purely for genealogy, and it has been fruitful in that respect over the years. But in recent years, I just spent time just trolling around looking for interesting things and augmenting stories I’m working on with historical context. In this respect an online newspaper archive is like a cemetery — each article is an individual gravestone that tells the front end of a story but without the nuance and detail of the actual life.

Nevertheless, browsing through an archive like Newspapers.com (I also subscribe to Newspaperarchive.com and Genealogybank.com) is addictive and highly rabbit-holey. It’s like wandering through a time portal. As James T. Kirk said when he encountered the “Guardian of Forever” in the most famous time-travel episode of “Star Trek”: “Strangely compelling, isn't it? To step through there and lose oneself in another world.”

Sometimes it’s the articles. Sometimes it’s the ads. Sometimes it’s just the headlines, like this one I found while looking for something family-history related in The Plain Dealer of Cleveland on Oct. 6, 1908. Who said old-time journalism was dull?

And sometimes it’s about how ugly things were for people of color, as evidenced by this excerpt from an article about Chinese people and food from the Fredonia (NY) Censor on Sept. 26, 1854.

Finally, advertisements are an endlessly fascinating weathervane about what society was like and how it was evolving into the hyper-consumerist nation in which we currently exist. I found this one from Nov. 26, 1970, for the discount store up the road from our house north of Pittsburgh that my dad always used to take me to on Saturday mornings. The minute I saw the graphic — the store’s name on the pennant — a whole raft of memories began to unspool.

And that’s sort of the point I’m trying to make here. Whether it’s your own story or other stories you’re chasing, these newspaper archives contain multitudes of memories. They contain families, communities, states, entire nations. They contain the epic arcs of sports teams and the commercial histories of business districts and countless as-yet undiscovered connections between events and people long forgotten.

They contain the evolution of language and societal norms, changes in attitudes about race and gender, addresses and phone numbers and, ultimately, the cadence of life in countless towns across myriad eras. They are, in short, not just archives of newspaper stories but archives of life — as much as any museum is. And they’re presented not just as information but in the exact configuration, and with the exact layout and graphics, as they were originally seen by the members of those communities at those moments in time.

Stories, there not just for the taking but for the discovering and the building as well. Stories that can, probably, enrich your own stories.

To lose yourself in another world? Strangely compelling, indeed.

And now, Ace of Base.

To Ponder

What themes are you dealing with in your stories that might benefit from some “deep-time” wisdom from a newspaper database?

If you cover a local community, how might context from past incarnations of the community enrich your journalism?

Fiction writers: How might use of such archives — the news and the ads alike — help make your work come alive more?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant:

Bonus

Check out this front page of The New York Herald from Oct. 16, 1859, comparing the young American sport of “base ball” with English cricket.