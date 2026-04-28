One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 28, 2026

SOMETIMES, INADVERTENT TWISTS and turns that happen as you marshal your resources to tell a story can be more important than you realize. I’d like to share one today.

For more than a year, I’ve been circling around an essay about motel rooms and their deeper meaning (I know, I know) after staying in probably more than 1,000 rooms over my life. My intent: to explore how they are different from home.

My first step, which I devised in advance, was to purchase a “toy” camera that spat out photographs that looked like faxes from the 1980s. This grainy, black-and-white sensibility captured, for me, the “distance” from the world that I sometimes feel while staying in a motel.

My initial plan was then to photograph or scan these first, poor-quality photos and use them in the essay. I thought that was fun and a useful graphic element.

Since I was, obviously, in the motel rooms when I took the photos, I decided to photograph them with my iPhone, then crop out the surrounding area and use them throughout the essay. So the first time I did it, I laid the image out on the bed (the most convenient flat surface) and photographed it.

But something unexpected happened.

The distant, gauzy feel of the black-and-white “fax” photo I’d taken was offset by the color and texture and physicality of the motel bedspread. The contrast was jarring in the most delightful of ways. The place where I’d laid down the photo relatively mindlessly was actually, I realized, part of the story.

So I decided to lean into that “accident.”

Now, months later, I am finally getting around to working on the essay itself. And I realize that this serendipitous mini-epiphany — that a photo of another photo on a cheap motel bedspread conveyed even more of the sensibility I wanted to capture — will help guide how I write the essay itself.

What I take from this is useful for my storytelling — and perhaps for yours, too.

As you’re trying to decide what story to tell, how you do it can sometimes matter. Sometimes the process by which you gather information, and not merely the actual information you gather, can be brought to bear in the storytelling itself. I had honestly never thought of this before it happened to me in those motel rooms last year.

I guess the lesson I learned, and wish to pass on, is that being open to new directions — directions different from the ones you first intended — can be highly valuable, even in small ways like this.

Sometimes we are so determined to tell the story we set out to tell that we ignore things that might make it even better. I’m glad I didn’t crop these photos; because of what surrounded them, the story grew in a new direction.

And now, Arthur Lee and Love.

To Ponder

Have you ever been in a situation where you realized, “Wait — maybe this is a better way to tell the story”? If so, consider sharing it here.

How do you avoid dogmatically sticking to the story you started out to tell? How do you let new information in during your process?

If you’re a writer, do you use your phone camera to visually augment your stories? If so, how?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: