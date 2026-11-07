One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 6, 2026

MY LONGTIME EDITOR and work dad, the late Marcus Eliason, used to frequently get in fights with one writer who objected to any changes. The writer once called his own mother, a linguist, and put her on speakerphone for a dose of authoritative backup. Marcus was horrified … and delighted. In the end, the writer won that battle.

The writer was me.

It was all good-natured, of course; Marcus was an elegant and fluid writer himself. But we had a fine time in our late-90s newsroom loudly and performatively parodying the trope of writer-editor tension, rancor and sometimes outright animosity.

It’s not always parody., though I’ve had my share of distressing disputes and confounding conflagrations with editors as a writer, and with writers as an editor.

As with so many things, though, the answer is to avoid extremism. Here are a few thoughts about how to reduce tension on both sides — and still get most of what you want as an outcome.

The keys to the writing and editing life. At least, they used to be. Photo ©2013, Ted Anthony.

Pick things that matter (and pick things that don’t). This is useful for writer and editor alike. Writers fall in love with their words; editors worship clarity and tightness. Both can go too far in those admirable pursuits. If you go into the editing process knowing what you care about most in the piece — and being ready to advocate for it without being defensive or offensive — things will unfold a lot more smoothly.

A tie goes in favor of the writer. Remember, editors: It’s the writer’s name on the piece. You’re not going to be the one to get the scorn or laughter if something lands wrong. My general rule as an editor is this: If I can’t articulate what’s wrong with it — other than “I just don’t like this” — then I almost always stand down. The onus is on the editor, not the writer.

Feedback is a gift. This corporate trope of the 2010s has the virtue of being true. Articulating the “why” of an edit goes a long way toward making the next writer-editor interaction smoother. Writers love feedback on their work — specific feedback whenever possible.

It’s a conversation. Editors come into any editing process with a power imbalance that falls in their favor. Writers sometimes (not always!!) come in with a chip on their shoulder. Both would benefit from approaching the event as a cocktail-party chat between friends rather than a thunderdome cage match. This is easier said than done when the stakes are high, and deadline situations make it even harder. But if both sides are trying, and are committed to collegiality, editing and being edited can be really fun — and both sides can learn from it.

In the end, it’s only a story. I never thought I’d ever say anything like that. But I look back on my career and remember, cringing, multiple times when I thought the sky was falling as I was being edited. And today, looking back, I can’t remember what the edits were. Remember: Both sides are working for the same goal — to make the writing better. If they’re opponents, it’s only in process, not outcome.

One final note tonight that regular readers might find interesting (and is also about storytelling and choices):

Throughout the life of Storylines this year, I’ve chosen a subject and then found either a song title or a lyric (or a pun on a song title) to match the piece. It has been fun to do and helps keep my brain nimble. Tonight, at my sister’s suggestion, was the first time I’ve really done the reverse. I was driving home from Washington after the election this afternoon and listening to some 70s music, and I heard The Things We Do for Love, a classic by 10cc. I’ve always liked the line “A compromise would surely help the situation …” So I found a topic to go with it. And here we are.

And now, naturally, 10cc.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: