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April, Come She Will
A handy checklist to this month's Storylines posts.
5 hrs ago
•
Ted Anthony
1
Learning to Fly
Storytelling Snapshot: Halle Stockton and her daughter watch birds on video. Around them, a story grows.
Mar 30
•
Halle Stockton
and
Ted Anthony
2
1
We Had Joy, We Had Fun, We Had Seasons in the Sun
A storytelling challenge: Write about a found object and its meaning.
Mar 29
•
Ted Anthony
4
3
1
Map of My Heart
Storytelling Snapshot: Where were you — exactly — when you had that feeling?
Mar 28
•
Ted Anthony
1
1
An American Tune
Quotable: The thing that has held the United States together — thus far.
Mar 27
•
Ted Anthony
3
8
2
Spice Girls
A low-level sibling assault and a quick discussion on the best uses of detail.
Mar 26
•
Ted Anthony
4
1
4
Life in the Fast Lane
Staccato paragraphs and sentences. Only go so far in conveying meaning. Use them. Sparingly.
Mar 25
•
Ted Anthony
2
1
Look — Up in the Sky!
Storytelling Snapshot: A comics page bursting with ... quiet.
Mar 24
•
Ted Anthony
Turn the Page
A man who was 'losing his marbles' and his final attempts to chronicle his days.
Mar 23
•
Ted Anthony
4
1
Mr. Elephone Man
Play with words. Make up new ones. Spew doggerel. Be weird.
Mar 22
•
Ted Anthony
4
2
Daydream Believer
Storytelling Snapshot: On old school desks, yesterday's students tell us stories in miniature.
Mar 21
•
Ted Anthony
4
4
Twenty-Four Hours to Go
In a social media era, telling stories that are designed to disappear in a day.
Mar 20
•
Ted Anthony
1
4
1
© 2026 Edward Mason Anthony IV
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