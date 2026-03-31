Storylines

Storylines

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April, Come She Will
A handy checklist to this month's Storylines posts.
  Ted Anthony
Learning to Fly
Storytelling Snapshot: Halle Stockton and her daughter watch birds on video. Around them, a story grows.
  Halle Stockton and Ted Anthony
We Had Joy, We Had Fun, We Had Seasons in the Sun
A storytelling challenge: Write about a found object and its meaning.
  Ted Anthony
Map of My Heart
Storytelling Snapshot: Where were you — exactly — when you had that feeling?
  Ted Anthony
An American Tune
Quotable: The thing that has held the United States together — thus far.
  Ted Anthony
Spice Girls
A low-level sibling assault and a quick discussion on the best uses of detail.
  Ted Anthony
Life in the Fast Lane
Staccato paragraphs and sentences. Only go so far in conveying meaning. Use them. Sparingly.
  Ted Anthony
Look — Up in the Sky!
Storytelling Snapshot: A comics page bursting with ... quiet.
  Ted Anthony
Turn the Page
A man who was 'losing his marbles' and his final attempts to chronicle his days.
  Ted Anthony
Mr. Elephone Man
Play with words. Make up new ones. Spew doggerel. Be weird.
  Ted Anthony
Daydream Believer
Storytelling Snapshot: On old school desks, yesterday's students tell us stories in miniature.
  Ted Anthony
Twenty-Four Hours to Go
In a social media era, telling stories that are designed to disappear in a day.
  Ted Anthony
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