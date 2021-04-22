Are you a storyteller? A story consumer? Have stories changed you? The answer to all of those questions is yes — I can say that without knowing you at all. We all tell, consume and are altered by the stories around us.

I’ve been telling stories for a living and helping others do so since Fine Young Cannibals were on the charts, the Berlin Wall was still up and sushi was still a novelty. Because I’m seriously ADHD, these days lots of random stuff from my experiences is kicking around quite irritatingly in my head.

So I’m using Storylines to get it out of there and into here, one day at a time — at least for the moment. No promises of what’ll appear each day, except that it’ll have to do with stories in some form: what they mean, how to tell them better, how to understand them more clearly.

I hope that maybe, just maybe, it’ll be useful to you occasionally. Thanks for reading.

Ted Anthony

January 2026